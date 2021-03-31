Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Well (NYSE:AMWL) to Hold

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of AMWL opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. American Well has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,169,346 shares of company stock valued at $57,074,369.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $38,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $2,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Well by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

