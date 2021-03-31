Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of ITOS opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

