Tom Singer Buys 10,000 Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Stock

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) insider Tom Singer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

LON:HFD opened at GBX 372 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.46. Halfords Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60.47 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.50 ($4.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The stock has a market cap of £740.72 million and a P/E ratio of 18.60.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.