Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $575.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 131,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,911,672 shares.The stock last traded at $464.99 and had previously closed at $469.32.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.4% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

