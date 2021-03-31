William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

MMM opened at $194.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.99. The company has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

