JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $235.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.45. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $129.25 and a 1 year high of $275.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

