Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $17.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.