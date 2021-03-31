Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNNNY. Commerzbank raised Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LNNNY stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Leoni has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.