Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Head-To-Head Review

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allena Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 788.89%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 323.98%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -207.07% -112.21% ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.64 ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 5.51 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -1.86

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.