Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JBAXY. Citigroup raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.97 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

