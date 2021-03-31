Schneider National, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schneider National in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

