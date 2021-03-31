Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

STKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

