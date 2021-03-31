Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$253.20.

Shares of BYD opened at C$216.08 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$132.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

