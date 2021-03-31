Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AGMJF opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

