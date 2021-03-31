Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,477,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 3,262,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

AANNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

