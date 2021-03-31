H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FUL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,982 shares of company stock valued at $608,076. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

