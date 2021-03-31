Mizuho Downgrades KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Neutral

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KDDIY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. KDDI has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

