Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $44.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

NYSE WWW opened at $38.85 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

