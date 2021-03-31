Amazon.com, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $9.84 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Monday, March 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $9.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,055.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3,170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

