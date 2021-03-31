Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Head to Head Review

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -123.88% -174.05% -38.97% Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44%

This table compares Sientra and Surgalign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $83.70 million 4.74 -$106.82 million ($2.29) -3.03 Surgalign $308.38 million 0.77 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -13.44

Sientra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sientra and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 4 0 3.00 Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sientra presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.30%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.55%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Sientra.

Volatility & Risk

Sientra has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surgalign beats Sientra on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

