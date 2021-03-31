Piper Sandler Weighs in on Orange County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:OCBI opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

