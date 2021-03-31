Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNMBY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RNMBY opened at $19.92 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

