Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$12.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$7.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$12.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

