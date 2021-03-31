Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT Raised to $55.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.