Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SLFPY opened at $15.75 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is currently 65.66%.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

