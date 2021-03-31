Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.12.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.