Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alliance Data Systems traded as high as $121.23 and last traded at $116.27, with a volume of 3637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.69.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,951,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

