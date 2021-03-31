Paola Subacchi Acquires 221 Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Paola Subacchi acquired 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £2,470.78 ($3,228.09).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Paola Subacchi bought 1,040 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,215 ($15.87) per share, for a total transaction of £12,636 ($16,509.01).

LON:SMT opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -322.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,203.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,135.28. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 521.48 ($6.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,418.57 ($18.53).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

