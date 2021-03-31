Insider Buying: BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Insider Buys 4,066 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 4,066 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £7,603.42 ($9,933.92).

Shares of LON:BBH opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.55. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 196.60 ($2.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

