Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Nicki Demby Acquires 10,000 Shares

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) insider Nicki Demby acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($38,149.99).

ESNT stock opened at GBX 291.20 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86. Essentra plc has a 12 month low of GBX 230.80 ($3.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £878.50 million and a P/E ratio of 182.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

