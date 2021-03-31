bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 10.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.02. 65,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,258,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in bluebird bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.