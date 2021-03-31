bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 10.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.02. 65,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,258,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.
In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.
bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
