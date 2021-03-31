Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $102.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $106.88 and last traded at $106.38, with a volume of 24977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $475,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 115.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

