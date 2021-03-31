Insider Selling: BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 153.70 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.36. The company has a market capitalization of £15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.35 ($2.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BT.A shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160.33 ($2.09).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

