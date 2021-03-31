Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.47, but opened at $19.05. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9,120 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 175,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 81,382 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $780.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

