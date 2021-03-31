John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 64.2% in March

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JHS opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

