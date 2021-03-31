Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Increases By 66.7%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBTI opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
