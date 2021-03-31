Immunome, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 31st (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome’s (NASDAQ:IMNM) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 31st. Immunome had issued 3,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $39,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63. Immunome has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

About Immunome

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

