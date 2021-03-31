Kronos Bio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRON) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 7th

Kronos Bio’s (NASDAQ:KRON) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Kronos Bio had issued 13,157,895 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,005 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $39,367,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

