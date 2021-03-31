CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s Quiet Period To End on March 31st (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 31st. CF Acquisition Corp. VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CFVIU stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

