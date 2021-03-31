Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MFNC opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

