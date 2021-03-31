Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.83 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $321,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,525,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.