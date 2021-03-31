Lake Street Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

