DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.

VITL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $20.92 on Monday. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $5,337,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

