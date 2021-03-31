Landec (LNDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $309.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.