The North West (NWC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The North West (TSE:NWC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE:NWC opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The North West has a one year low of C$18.17 and a one year high of C$36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

