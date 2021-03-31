Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target at $142.50

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.35. 1,064,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average of $137.66. Appian has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -231.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Appian by 8.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.