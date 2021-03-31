Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.55 ($4.38).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of LON:MGGT traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 487.60 ($6.37). The company had a trading volume of 1,240,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,506. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 445.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 387.06. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.50 ($2.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.75 ($6.86).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.