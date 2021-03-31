MovieBloc Market Cap Achieves $126.80 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $126.80 million and approximately $124.54 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00638578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00026919 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,045,920,599 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

