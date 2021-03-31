OKB Price Tops $16.75 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $279.16 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $16.75 or 0.00028479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00638578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00026919 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.