Scala (XLA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,352.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $4.05 million and $6,352.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $545.64 or 0.00926969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,698,469,146 coins and its circulating supply is 9,898,469,146 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

